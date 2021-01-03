3G, 4G services to resume in Waziristan today: PM Khan

We are launching 3G and 4G internet services in Waziristan from today (Wednesday), Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In a visit to Wanna in South Waziristan on Wednesday, the premier assured residents that internet services in the region will resume immediately.

“We had been contemplating it for a long time but were hesitant because of security issues.”

He said outlawed terrorist organisations in the region could access 3G and 4G services in the region and use it to spread violence. “But I have talked to the army and we have found a way around it.”

The prime minister launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme in the region under which young people in Waziristan will be able to find jobs. “We realise that in the last few years, the youth here suffered the most during the war on terror.”

Our aim is to put more effort here and in Balochistan, where we have given the biggest package in history, because these areas have given numerous sacrifices for the country not just today but ever since Pakistan first came into being, he said.

The PM revealed that the government is bringing the Ehsaas Programme to the region under which money and cattle will be provided to lower income groups.

“Every family in the region will be provided health insurance cards and we will give scholarships to students and invest money in education.”

The premier promised residents that in a few years the government will develop an olive plantation project in the region. “Waziristan is the best area for the production of olives and we will utilise it.”

This will not just benefit the economy but will also bring a revolution in the region, he added.