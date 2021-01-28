28-year-old soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC

A 28-year-old soldier was killed in an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by the Indian border force along the Line of Control near the Dewa sector.

“The Pakistan Army troops responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to the enemy in terms of men and material,” said the Pakistan Army in a statement issued on Thursday.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, a resident of Gujar Khan. He will be laid to rest at his native village.