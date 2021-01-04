Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
2,097 Pakistan petrol pumps purchase smuggled fuel: report

Posted: Jan 4, 2021
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
2,097 Pakistan petrol pumps purchase smuggled fuel: report

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to bring an end to petrol being smuggled into the country. In a meeting with close aides, the Customs Department and lawmakers, a report regarding the trade of smuggled petrol was presented to the premier. It stated that Pakistan suffers an approximate loss of Rs150 billion every year because of the smuggling. "Over 2,000 petrol pumps across the country buy illegal fuel," it revealed, pointing out that most is smuggled in via Balochistan. Looking over the report, the prime minister expressed his anger and ordered an investigation into all groups involved in the crime. The Customs Department at the Federal Board of Revenue will be leading the operation. PM Khan said those found guilty should be arrested, fined and their properties confiscated. "The money seized from the perpetrators will be spent on the development of poor segments of society." A plan of action prepared during the meeting includes crackdowns against illegal petrol outlets in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. The report estimated that the highest number of petrol pumps selling illegal petrol are in Punjab province at 1,317, followed by 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 336 in Sindh and 98 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Karachi has reported 68 illegal fuel stations selling smuggled petrol, followed by 55 in Peshawar. The sale of smuggled petrol has not been reported in Lahore.
