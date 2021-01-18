Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

18-year-old woman gang- raped, murdered in Karachi’s Landhi

Victim's employer arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
18-year-old woman gang- raped, murdered in Karachi’s Landhi

Photo: Trinette Lucas/Samaa Digital

Listen
An 18-year-old woman was raped and then murdered in Landhi's Sharafi Goth in Karachi, the police said on Friday. According to her father, the victim worked at a factory and left for work as usual on Thursday morning. "At night, I received a call from her boss who asked me to come to his place saying that she was ill," he said. "When I went there, the lights were off and my daughter was lying on the floor lifeless." A friend and co-worker of the victim said when the victim left for their employer's house she was completely fine. "Rashid told me that he was taking her [the victim] out to get medicine," she told the police. Initially, the police had declared the crime a suicide but the post-mortem reports revealed she was raped and tortured. "The medical reports show the victim was gang-raped," a police officer said, adding that Rashid has been arrested and is being questioned.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder rape

An 18-year-old woman was raped and then murdered in Landhi’s Sharafi Goth in Karachi, the police said on Friday.

According to her father, the victim worked at a factory and left for work as usual on Thursday morning.

“At night, I received a call from her boss who asked me to come to his place saying that she was ill,” he said. “When I went there, the lights were off and my daughter was lying on the floor lifeless.”

A friend and co-worker of the victim said when the victim left for their employer’s house she was completely fine. “Rashid told me that he was taking her [the victim] out to get medicine,” she told the police.

Initially, the police had declared the crime a suicide but the post-mortem reports revealed she was raped and tortured.

“The medical reports show the victim was gang-raped,” a police officer said, adding that Rashid has been arrested and is being questioned.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi rape, karachi gang-rape and murder, karachi woman raped in landhi, rape and murder, karachi gang-rape, karachi landhi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Pakistan's auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Pakistan’s auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.