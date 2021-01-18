18-year-old woman gang- raped, murdered in Karachi’s Landhi

An 18-year-old woman was raped and then murdered in Landhi’s Sharafi Goth in Karachi, the police said on Friday.

According to her father, the victim worked at a factory and left for work as usual on Thursday morning.

“At night, I received a call from her boss who asked me to come to his place saying that she was ill,” he said. “When I went there, the lights were off and my daughter was lying on the floor lifeless.”

A friend and co-worker of the victim said when the victim left for their employer’s house she was completely fine. “Rashid told me that he was taking her [the victim] out to get medicine,” she told the police.

Initially, the police had declared the crime a suicide but the post-mortem reports revealed she was raped and tortured.

“The medical reports show the victim was gang-raped,” a police officer said, adding that Rashid has been arrested and is being questioned.