16 Lahore neighbourhoods go under smart lockdown for two weeks

Multiple neighbourhoods in Punjab’s Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat have been sealed after the number of coronavirus cases in the areas rose.

According to a notification issued by the health department, 16 localities in Lahore, one in Gujranwala and Hafizabad and three in Gujrat have been locked down.

Johar Town, Township, Askari X, DHA Phase I and III, and Iqbal Town in Lahore have been sealed. In Gujranwala, Wahdat Colony, Hafizabad’s Kasoki and Gujrat’s Saraialamgir have been closed down.

Entry and exit points of the neighbourhoods have been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their houses without face masks.

Shopping centres, schools, restaurants, and offices in the areas have been closed as well. The lockdown will remain in force for two weeks after which health officials will reexamine the coronavirus situation in there.

The countrywide tally of active COVID-19 cases reached on Wednesday 33,820 with 1,563 more people testing positive for the virus. According to NCOC statistics, 74 deaths were reported on Wednesday of which the majority were from Punjab followed by Sindh.