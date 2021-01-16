Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

16 Lahore neighbourhoods go under smart lockdown for two weeks

Areas in Gujrat, Hafizabad and Gujranwala also sealed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
16 Lahore neighbourhoods go under smart lockdown for two weeks

Photo: File

Listen
Multiple neighbourhoods in Punjab's Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat have been sealed after the number of coronavirus cases in the areas rose. According to a notification issued by the health department, 16 localities in Lahore, one in Gujranwala and Hafizabad and three in Gujrat have been locked down. Johar Town, Township, Askari X, DHA Phase I and III, and Iqbal Town in Lahore have been sealed. In Gujranwala, Wahdat Colony, Hafizabad's Kasoki and Gujrat's Saraialamgir have been closed down. Entry and exit points of the neighbourhoods have been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their houses without face masks. Shopping centres, schools, restaurants, and offices in the areas have been closed as well. The lockdown will remain in force for two weeks after which health officials will reexamine the coronavirus situation in there. The countrywide tally of active COVID-19 cases reached on Wednesday 33,820 with 1,563 more people testing positive for the virus. According to NCOC statistics, 74 deaths were reported on Wednesday of which the majority were from Punjab followed by Sindh.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Punjab smart lockdown

Multiple neighbourhoods in Punjab’s Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat have been sealed after the number of coronavirus cases in the areas rose.

According to a notification issued by the health department, 16 localities in Lahore, one in Gujranwala and Hafizabad and three in Gujrat have been locked down.

Johar Town, Township, Askari X, DHA Phase I and III, and Iqbal Town in Lahore have been sealed. In Gujranwala, Wahdat Colony, Hafizabad’s Kasoki and Gujrat’s Saraialamgir have been closed down.

Entry and exit points of the neighbourhoods have been sealed and people have been advised not to leave their houses without face masks.

Shopping centres, schools, restaurants, and offices in the areas have been closed as well. The lockdown will remain in force for two weeks after which health officials will reexamine the coronavirus situation in there.

The countrywide tally of active COVID-19 cases reached on Wednesday 33,820 with 1,563 more people testing positive for the virus. According to NCOC statistics, 74 deaths were reported on Wednesday of which the majority were from Punjab followed by Sindh.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lockdown in punjab, smart lockdown in punjab, lahore, hafizabad, gujrat, gujranwala, coronavirus cases rise in punjab,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.