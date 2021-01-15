Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

15-year-old kills brother, sister in Rawalpindi, critically injures mother

He opened fire at their home

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
15-year-old kills brother, sister in Rawalpindi, critically injures mother

Photo: Online

Listen
A 15-year-old boy killed his siblings and critically injured their mother after a fight in Rawalpindi's Mandra on Sunday. The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Ahsan and 17-year-old Asma. According to initial information collected by the police, the brothers fought on Sunday and the fight escalated to the point where the younger brother pulled out a pistol and opened fire. It is unclear whether his intention was to shoot his sister and mother as well. The suspect fled after the shooting and the injured woman was shifted to a hospital. The police are searching for the suspect but say an FIR has not been lodged yet.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Rawalpindi

A 15-year-old boy killed his siblings and critically injured their mother after a fight in Rawalpindi’s Mandra on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Ahsan and 17-year-old Asma.

According to initial information collected by the police, the brothers fought on Sunday and the fight escalated to the point where the younger brother pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

It is unclear whether his intention was to shoot his sister and mother as well.

The suspect fled after the shooting and the injured woman was shifted to a hospital.

The police are searching for the suspect but say an FIR has not been lodged yet.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.