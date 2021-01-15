15-year-old kills brother, sister in Rawalpindi, critically injures mother

A 15-year-old boy killed his siblings and critically injured their mother after a fight in Rawalpindi’s Mandra on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Ahsan and 17-year-old Asma.

According to initial information collected by the police, the brothers fought on Sunday and the fight escalated to the point where the younger brother pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

It is unclear whether his intention was to shoot his sister and mother as well.

The suspect fled after the shooting and the injured woman was shifted to a hospital.

The police are searching for the suspect but say an FIR has not been lodged yet.