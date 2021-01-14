Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
News

14 men arrested on charges of land grabbing in Lahore

The 72 kanals are worth Rs6.5 million

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
14 men arrested on charges of land grabbing in Lahore

The Lahore police arrested 14 men on charges of illegally acquiring land spread over 72 kanals worth millions of rupees owned by a woman living overseas.

The action against the suspects was taken on orders of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar.

Earlier this month, a woman from Lahore, presently residing abroad, had registered a complaint against men trying to take over her property. Following this, the police conducted an operation and arrested the accused men.

A case has been registered against them at the Kahna police station.

“There is no place for extortionists in the country and no one can take over the hard-earned property of residents,” CCPO Dogar said, adding the property had been returned to the rightful owner.

The complainant had bought the property with a friend for Rs6.5 million.

Lahore land grabbing
 
