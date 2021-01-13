Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
13-year-old’s Quran tutor remanded into FIA custody for blackmail

He has been accused of assualting his student

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
A Karachi court remanded a man who taught the Holy Quran into FIA custody for taking inappropriate pictures of his 13-year-old student and blackmailing her. The FIA has been given his physical remand for three days. The agency told the judicial magistrate that the suspect was arrested on Friday on charges of harassing and blackmailing a family after physically abusing his teenage student. The suspect, identified as Qari Abdul Qadeem, used to go to her house to teach her the Holy Quran. According to the FIR, the 13-year-old's mother told the agency that Qadeem had taken “obscene” pictures of her daughter and was threatening to make the videos and pictures viral if she didn't let him “exploit her”. “Qari Abdul Qadeem started molesting the victim/minor by putting his hands on the minor’s feet, thighs, hips, and private parts,” read the FIR. He then sent inappropriate pictures of the 13-year-old to her mother on Whatsapp. The teenager’s statement was recorded by FIA’s Assistant Director and Stress Counsellor Mehvish Khan.
