Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

10-year-old approaches Islamabad court for ban on falcon poaching

Hunting should be banned in Pakistan, says petitioner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
10-year-old approaches Islamabad court for ban on falcon poaching

Photo: AFP

Listen
A 10-year-old boy approached the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on the hunting falcons and other precious birds in the country. Hunting should be banned, said Ahmed Hassan in his petition. "No one should be allowed to hunt them." The court named Ahmed as a respondent in the petition on stopping the transfer of falcons abroad. Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Pakistan has export and import policies. "Hunting is not good for the survival of the birds." A government official said some falcons have been transferred to Gulf states. The foreign ministry asked for more time to submit its reply in the case. Falcons are often used by wealthy hunting parties from the Gulf who travel to Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province every winter to catch and kill houbara bustards. An earlier ban on the sport was overturned by Pakistan’s top court. Two hundred rare falcons were reportedly exported to Qatar from Pakistan earlier this year on special permission. Wildlife traffickers too catch falcons in the mountainous north, and often sell them for profit in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a sport.
FaceBook WhatsApp
falcons islamabad high court

A 10-year-old boy approached the Islamabad High Court seeking a ban on the hunting falcons and other precious birds in the country.

Hunting should be banned, said Ahmed Hassan in his petition. “No one should be allowed to hunt them.”

The court named Ahmed as a respondent in the petition on stopping the transfer of falcons abroad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Pakistan has export and import policies. “Hunting is not good for the survival of the birds.”

A government official said some falcons have been transferred to Gulf states. The foreign ministry asked for more time to submit its reply in the case.

Falcons are often used by wealthy hunting parties from the Gulf who travel to Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province every winter to catch and kill houbara bustards.

An earlier ban on the sport was overturned by Pakistan’s top court.

Two hundred rare falcons were reportedly exported to Qatar from Pakistan earlier this year on special permission.

Wildlife traffickers too catch falcons in the mountainous north, and often sell them for profit in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a sport.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
falcon poaching, falcon trade in Pakistan, islamabad high court falcons case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.