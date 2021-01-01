1 killed, six injured in Lahore Manga Bypass accident

It was caused by heavy fog

The accident was caused by dense fog. According to rescue officials, four cars and a bus crashed into each other because of the fog.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Due to the fog, the M3 Motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakim and M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Gojra have been closed for traffic. The Motorway Police say heavy fog has been reported on the motorway in Pattoki, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal and Chichawatni.

The spokesperson urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and use fog lights.

The movement of trains has also been affected in Punjab and northern Sindh due to the fog.