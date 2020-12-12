Zubair contradicts Maryam again, says no govt offer for talks

Maryam Nawaz and her spokesperson Muhammad Zubair are at odds once again. Zubair, once the governor of Sindh, contradicted Maryam during an appearance on SAMAA TV’s Sawaal Friday night.

Maryam spoke to the media on December 11 and said the opposition would not speak to the government, nor would it give Prime Minister Imran Khan an NRO.

She was speaking to the media with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore after a meeting with PPP leaders.

“Imran Khan spoke in a divine tone for three years and used to say that ‘[I] won’t give NRO to anyone’,” Maryam said. “Now the government is approaching the opposition and requesting it not to tender resignations or hold a long march.”

She was referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s plan to resign from the assemblies in protest against the PTI government. The PDM is an 11-member opposition alliance of which the PPP and PML-N are a part.

But Zubair took the wind out of Maryam’s sails by denying that the government had made any offer of talks.

He questioned when the government had many any offer of talks on the show and said the time for talks is over.

“Imran Khan has been saying no NRO since 2018, is this any way to invite us to talks?” he said. But this is also in direct contradiction to the PML-N’s stance that it hasn’t asked the government for an NRO.

Zubair belabored the point and said PM Khan said no NROs in August 2018 and is still saying it today.

This isn’t the first time Maryam and Zubair have been at odds. On November 6, Maryam rebuked Zubair for giving explanations about her statement about political turncoats.

Maryam had urged participants at a rally in Ghanche to surround “these renegades”. Her spokesperson later explained to the media that she didn’t mean to physically surround those individuals.

But Maryam publicly rebutted Zubair’s explanations at a rally in Skardu and said she meant what she said at the rally in Ghanche.

“Yesterday I asked [people] to surround turncoats and my own spokesperson Mohammad Zubair was giving explanations about it,” she said.

“We meant that we would surround turncoats, God willing. They will not be given room to hide.”