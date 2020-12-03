Woman kills five-year-old nephew for revenge in Gujranwala

A woman killed her five-year-old nephew in an act of revenge against his mother in Gujranwala, the police said on Wednesday.

The suspect identified as Sumaira committed the crime with her friend Arshad.

According to the police, they murdered the child on November 30, packed his body in a sack and threw it in the fields. “The five-year-old’s parents had come to the police station to file a missing person’s complaint,” a police officer said.

During investigation, the police found the body and the murder weapon. Sumaria was detained on suspicion and later confessed to the crime.

“The child’s mother and the suspect often got into arguments and fights,” the officer said, adding that Sumaira was seeking revenge from her sister-in-law.

The perpetrator and her friend have been arrested. They were presented before a court on Thursday for a judicial remand.