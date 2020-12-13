Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Woman, daughter killed in house fire in Karachi’s Landhi

Two others injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Woman, daughter killed in house fire in Karachi’s Landhi

Photo: File

A woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out at their house in Karachi’s Landhi on Saturday.

According to the neighbours, they saw smoke rising from the house Saturday night after which they immediately called the police, rescue teams and the fire brigade.

The rescue officers said they found the bodies of a woman and a child from the house that were completely burned. A man and a boy, on the other hand, were injured.

They were immediately taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital where they have been declared out of danger.

The reason behind the fire has not yet been determined.

