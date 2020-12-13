Woman beats six-year-old son to death in Islamabad

A woman reportedly beat her six-year-old son to death for insisting on going to his uncle’s house in Islamabad on Saturday.

The police say the mother grew angry when the boy insisted he wanted to go to his father’s brother’s house and began to beat him. The child died of his injuries.

A case has been registered at the Ramna police station on the complaint of the boy’s father and the woman has been taken into custody.

The boy’s father Ghafraz said he gave the boy, whose name was Muzzamil Abbas, to his childless brother. “My son lived with his uncle for five years. Last year, his mother brought him back,” he said.

He said the boy wanted to go to his uncle’s house and his mother used to beat him up over it. This morning she beat him up and he was severely injured, said Ghafraz, adding that the boy died at the hospital.