Will sacrifice Sindh for Pakistan’s greater good: Bilawal

Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to resign by January 31, said
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing the media on Wednesday.
The PM keeps repeating that there will be no amnesty for any opposition
party but he believes in letting terrorists go free, he said while speaking about the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and then the Jamaatul Ahrar.
“The PM will lock up democratic parties, political rivals, media
owners, and bloggers but fails to act against terrorists,” he claimed.
The premier has done nothing to provide relief to the people of the nation, he said, adding that the prices of commodities are going up and a gas shortage is expected too.
On his Tuesday meeting with the PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal remarked that he just wanted to condole with him over the recent demise of his mother. “But when two politicians meet then it is impossible not to discuss politics,” he said. We agreed to continue working with unity and cooperation.
“We are willing to sacrifice Sindh for the greater good of the
country,” Bilawal said.
He remarked that the courts should take notice of the controversial decision
passed by the government on Senate elections. The law states the procedures for the elections but the PTI wants to change this because they know that their own senators are not with them. “They are playing unfairly because they know they don’t have a majority in the Senate.”
On Tuesday, the federal government decided to hold the Senate election through show of hands. The decision was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan.