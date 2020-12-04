Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

WHO looks at e-certificates for COVID-19 vaccination

It is not the same as an immunity passport

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
WHO looks at e-certificates for COVID-19 vaccination

Photo: AFP

The World Health Organization said it was considering introducing electronic vaccination certificates, as hopes for an end to the pandemic were boosted after Britain became the first country to approve use of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this Covid-19 response and one of them is how can we work with members states towards something called an e-vaccination certificate,” WHO Europe expert Siddhartha Datta told an online press briefing Thursday.

Introducing such a certificate, which would make it possible to identify and monitor people who have been vaccinated, has not been finalised and would have to be drawn up in accordance with national laws, Datta said.

It would not be an immunity passport, which is supposed to assure that its carrier is protected against the disease because they have been infected and recovered.

“We do not recommend immunity passports,” said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.

Tech-savvy Estonia earlier this year began testing an app that could serve as a kind of digital “immunity passport”, allowing users with antibodies to show employers and others their reduced risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and the European Medicines Agency is due to announce its decision on December 29 at the latest.

The WHO’s Europe zone, which covers 53 countries including Russia, has recorded more than 19.3 million infections and more than 433,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according its data table, with 1.5 million cases recorded in the past seven days.

“Whilst we are seeing a slight decrease in the number of cases in western Europe, this does not mean the entire WHO European region faces an improvement in the epidemiological situation,” said WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge.

“The resurgence is moving eastward with the hardest-hit countries now in central and southern Europe,” he said, calling on governments not to lower their guard in the fight against the pandemic.

In the event of a fall in cases, “consider scaling-up the public health infrastructure and preparing for the next surge,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus vaccines WHO
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
adhd symptoms, adhd full form, adhd symptoms adults, what are the 9 symptoms of ADHD?, adhd test
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.