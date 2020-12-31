Where can you find a Rs3.5m house in Pakistan?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Buying a house today is a dream for most people living in Pakistan. Soaring inflation and general expenses means it's a pipedream for many.

Earlier this year, the PTI government announced under its Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme that residents planning to buy a house will be provided loans by the government.

According to the scheme, a Rs3.5 million loan will be given on houses spread over 120 square yards or five marlas. The covered area of the house should be 850 square feet and most importantly, the house should be brand new. On the other hand, as much as Rs6 million will be given for houses spreading over 240square-yards or 10 marlas. Here, the covered area of the house should be 1,100 square-feet and the house can’t be more than a year old.

The question here arises, will people find houses meeting all these requirements for this money?

A report by SAMAA TV revealed that 120 square-yard houses in less-populated areas of major cities such as Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore cost way more than Rs3.5 million.

In most cases, a 120 square-yard plot has between 1,000 and 1,100 square-feet of space and builders never leave a 20% empty space in plots as small as these.

Secondly, the construction costs of a house these days is at least Rs2,000 per square foot. This means that just the construction of a 1,000 square-foot house will cost around Rs2 million. After the construction of the house, a person will only be left with Rs1.5 million and you can’t get land for this sum anywhere in a city. Even plots in the suburbs cost more than this.

In Karachi alone, the total cost including land, construction and documentation, of a 120 square-yard house is minimum Rs4.4 million.

Here’s an estimated break-up of the cost:

Estimated labour - Rs500,000

Cement - Rs400,000

Sand and gravel – Rs100,000

Barring (iron rods) – Rs250,000

Electric wiring – Rs125,000

Tiles and marble – Rs600,000

Wood for bedroom and kitchen furniture – Rs400,000

Aluminum and mirrors – Rs175,000

Fitting for sanitary and water supplies – Rs200,000

Finishing cost – Rs250,000

Documentation and approval – Rs400,000

This is an estimated average cost that a person has to pay when planning to buy a house. There can always be more expenditures.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was announced by PM Imran Khan with an aim to build five million homes in five years.

The federal cabinet approved an ordinance in April under which the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority was formed to oversee the development of these housing schemes.

In October, the Sindh Building Control Authority formed two cells, One Window Cell-I and Cell-II, to give construction permits to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme projects in Karachi within 30 days.

Cell-I grants permit for public sale projects (Category-IV) above 400 square yards. It will accept, process and issue architectural concept plans, structure design and drawings, final construction permits and completion plans for public sale projects in Karachi.

Cell-II grants permits on a faster track for buildings falling in Category I (up to 399 square yards).