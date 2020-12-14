What future do children at orphanages have, asks Sindh court

The Sindh High Court rebuked on Monday the FIA for not properly investigating the state of orphanages in the province.

It was hearing a case on the marriage, sponsorship and custody of and violence against orphan children.

“Edhi provides ambulances, Saylani gives food. What does the government do?” asked the court.

Justice Salahuddin Panwar asked what the future holds for children who get sent to orphanages. Do any of the children from Edhi or other orphanages become officers, he asked.

The judge expressed his displeasure at the FIA and said it hasn’t investigated the people involved.

If advertisements were published in newspapers, people would have been aware, he censured.

A report has been summoned from the authorities and the case adjourned till January 8.

If you want to adopt a child from an Edhi Home, it is said that they tell you to take the dead children and refuse to give you a living child, argued the petitioner in the case.

Many people want to adopt children, they argued, adding that children can be properly trained at orphanages.