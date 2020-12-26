Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Weather update: Karachi braces for cold wave, fog in Punjab

Met dept predicts singe-digit temperatures in Karachi

It's getting colder across Pakistan, especially Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a new wave of cold weather in the city. According to the department, a 'record-breaking' cold wave has started and temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits. After December 25, Siberian winds will make their way into Karachi leading to a drastic dip in the temperatures, an earlier forecast had said. This cold wave is expected from Monday to Wednesday. In Punjab, dense fog has rolled in, leaving visibility at a low. The motorway has been closed from Lahore to Samundri and Sialkot due to the dense fog. The motorway has also been shut down for traffic from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.
