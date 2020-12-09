Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

We will have the assemblies dissolved: PDM head

Says fresh elections will be held in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F and head of the PDM, said Wednesday that the opposition parties will force the government to dissolve the assemblies.

“We will get the assemblies dissolved,” Fazl told reporters after a meeting with other opposition leaders, including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, in Islamabad. “We will hold new elections.”

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has been pulling crowds in major Pakistani cities against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Its last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Fazl, after a meeting of the opposition leaders on Tuesday, had announced that the lawmakers will submit their resignations to their party leaders by December 31. They will also hold a long march in Islamabad in January.

Related: Opposition parties to resign from assemblies, confirms Fazl

PM Khan in response to the resignation threats said Tuesday that by-elections will be held in vacant constituencies if the opposition lawmakers resign.

Fazl said, however, that the government is incapable of holding by-elections in over 200 constituencies.

“There are two to three seats still vacant, and they couldn’t hold elections there,” Fazl said. “How will they hold elections on 200 to 250 seats?”
FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.