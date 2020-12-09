We will have the assemblies dissolved: PDM head

Says fresh elections will be held in Pakistan

“We will get the assemblies dissolved,” Fazl told reporters after a meeting with other opposition leaders, including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto, in Islamabad. “We will hold new elections.”

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has been pulling crowds in major Pakistani cities against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Its last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

Fazl, after a meeting of the opposition leaders on Tuesday, had announced that the lawmakers will submit their resignations to their party leaders by December 31. They will also hold a long march in Islamabad in January.

PM Khan in response to the resignation threats said Tuesday that by-elections will be held in vacant constituencies if the opposition lawmakers resign.

Fazl said, however, that the government is incapable of holding by-elections in over 200 constituencies.

“There are two to three seats still vacant, and they couldn’t hold elections there,” Fazl said. “How will they hold elections on 200 to 250 seats?”