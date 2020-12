A wild boar was stuck in a drain near the Saeedabad Police Training Centre in Karachi’s Baldia Town.

The animal was flailing beneath the water and rescued by Chhipa rescue workers and policemen.

A wild boar stuck in a drain near Saeedabad Poice Training Centre rescued. #Karachi pic.twitter.com/3kbjXCOEpD — Sameer Mandhro (@smendhro) December 26, 2020

They used ropes to tie the animal and hoist it out of the dirty water.