Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Watch: Rare Arabian humpback whales seen near Pasni

They were spotted by fishermen in the area

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

A pair of rare Asian humpback whales were seen in the middle of the sea near Pasni on Friday afternoon, fishermen in the area said.

According to reports, the whales were spotted by fishermen who were at sea for their daily catches. A video of the mammals shows them splashing around in the water.

Arabian humpback whales are found in the warm waters of Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Iran.

A report by the WWF-Pakistan states that these whales usually visit the waters in Pakistan for shrimp and other small fish. "Arabian humpback whales are the most genetically distinct whales and are considered to be the most isolated whale population on Earth."

In the last four years, the WWF has reported 200 sightings. The report added that only 100 of these species are remaining.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pasni whales
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.