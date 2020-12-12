Watch: Rare Arabian humpback whales seen near Pasni

They were spotted by fishermen in the area

A pair of rare Asian humpback whales were seen in the middle of the sea near Pasni on Friday afternoon, fishermen in the area said.

According to reports, the whales were spotted by fishermen who were at sea for their daily catches. A video of the mammals shows them splashing around in the water.

Arabian humpback whales are found in the warm waters of Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India and Iran.

A report by the WWF-Pakistan states that these whales usually visit the waters in Pakistan for shrimp and other small fish. "Arabian humpback whales are the most genetically distinct whales and are considered to be the most isolated whale population on Earth."

In the last four years, the WWF has reported 200 sightings. The report added that only 100 of these species are remaining.