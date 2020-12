They lifted them over the fence

Thieves could strike at any time or place, even at a rally crowded with PDM supporters in the heart of Lahore.

A group of men stole chairs from the PDM rally in Lahore on Sunday during Maryam Nawaz's speech.

They hoisted them over the bushes and iron fence and took off.

It is unclear whether they were PDM workers.