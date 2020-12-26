Watch: Men steal bridal outfits from Karachi boutique

That's one way to get your dream clothes

It's especially easy when you break into a boutique and steal all the bridal clothes.

CCTV footage of a robbery at a boutique in Karachi's Bahadurabad surfaced on Saturday and showed a group of men making away with clothes and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Footage showed three men breaking the padlock of the store and entering. They then searched the store before grabbing bridal outfits worth hundreds of thousands.

The men had concealed their faces with masks.

While leaving, one suspect smashed the camera outside the shop with a rod.