Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Watch: Khanpur cat stuck in 100ft deep well rescued

It had fallen into the well

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A cat, stuck in a 100 feet deep well for three hours, was rescued from Khanpur's Railway Colony on Saturday.

According to residents of the area, the well was approximately 40 years old and had been out of use. "People used to store oil in it but then had abandoned it," a man living in the neighbourhood said.

On Saturday, residents heard the yowling of a cat that had fallen into the well. They first tried to rescue it themselves but failed after which a team from Rescue 1122 was called in.

After an operation of 30 minutes, the cat was rescued.

