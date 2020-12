Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former PML-N MPA Khalid Mehmood Jajja slapped a party worker at a party convention in Bahawalpur.

According to a video of the incident, the man was trying to take a photograph with PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah when Jajja slapped his on his cheek.

The clip showed a a crowd of party workers around Sanaullah trying to take pictures with him and presenting him flowers.