Virgin Atlantic’s maiden Pakistan flight lands in Islamabad

British airline Virgin Atlantic’s maiden flight to Pakistan landed in Islamabad Friday morning.

The flight was carrying 208 passengers from Manchester to Islamabad.

Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner were at the airport to welcome the passengers.

Khush Amdeed @virginatlantic to 🇵🇰 ! History made – another zabardast news for 🇬🇧& 🇵🇰



Delighted to join @richardbranson in the video message here!



🙌🏽 #UKPakDosti @sayedzbukhari pic.twitter.com/eRZLxkoSVO — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) December 11, 2020

Bukhari said relations between Pakistan and the UK are going to improve because of these flights.

The airline is using Airbus A-332 planes for its direct flights to Islamabad and Lahore. The CAA approved the airline’s cargo and passenger flight operations.

The airline posted a message on its website announcing the new flights to Pakistan.

“We’re thrilled to let you know that we’re adding two brand new destinations to our flying schedule. From December, we’ll be flying four times a week from London Heathrow to Lahore, three times a week from Heathrow to Islamabad, and four times weekly from Manchester to Islamabad.”

Flight bookings started in September and the news was first reported in August.