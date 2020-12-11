Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Virgin Atlantic’s maiden Pakistan flight lands in Islamabad

Zulfi Bukhari welcomed 208 passengers to Pakistan

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Virgin Atlantic’s maiden Pakistan flight lands in Islamabad

Photo: Christian Turner/Twitter

British airline Virgin Atlantic’s maiden flight to Pakistan landed in Islamabad Friday morning.

The flight was carrying 208 passengers from Manchester to Islamabad.

Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner were at the airport to welcome the passengers.

Bukhari said relations between Pakistan and the UK are going to improve because of these flights.

The airline is using Airbus A-332 planes for its direct flights to Islamabad and Lahore. The CAA approved the airline’s cargo and passenger flight operations.

The airline posted a message on its website announcing the new flights to Pakistan.

“We’re thrilled to let you know that we’re adding two brand new destinations to our flying schedule. From December, we’ll be flying four times a week from London Heathrow to Lahore, three times a week from Heathrow to Islamabad, and four times weekly from Manchester to Islamabad.”

Flight bookings started in September and the news was first reported in August.

Virgin Atlantic Airways
 
HOME  
 
 
