Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan

Virgin Atlantic Airways, a British airline, has been granted permission to operate to and from Pakistan.

It will be operating four direct flights a week from London to Lahore and three a week from London to Islamabad.

The CAA has approved the airline’s cargo and passenger flight operations.

Permission for passenger flights has been given from December 13 to March 27. According to Virgin Atlantic’s website, the first flight available to Lahore from London in on December 17.

The airline posted a message on its website announcing the new flights to Pakistan.

“We’re thrilled to let you know that we’re adding two brand new destinations to our flying schedule. From December, we’ll be flying four times a week from London Heathrow to Lahore, three times a week from Heathrow to Islamabad, and four times weekly from Manchester to Islamabad.”

Flight bookings started in September and the news was first reported in August.