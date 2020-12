Your browser does not support the video tag.

He was addressing the party's social media convention in Lahore on Sunday when he tried to hype up the group with some chants.

Khokhar repeated a common chant in Pakistani politics, but unfortunately it was the one he should probably have avoided. He chanted 'Go Nawaz Go', a common line heard by the PML-N founder's detractors, before realising his slip up and immediately apologising.