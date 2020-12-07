Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore

She immediately left the area after the incident

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was hit with a wooden stick in Lahore’s Shahdara area Monday.

The PML-N leader visited different areas in Lahore to mobilise people for the PDM’s December 13 rally in the city.

She was waving hands at her supporters when a wooden stick was hurled at her. She left the area immediately afterwards.

In a separate incident, PML-N workers manhandled a man who had touched Maryam during her visit to another constituency in Lahore.