Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore

She immediately left the area after the incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was hit with a wooden stick in Lahore’s Shahdara area Monday.

The PML-N leader visited different areas in Lahore to mobilise people for the PDM’s December 13 rally in the city.

She was waving hands at her supporters when a wooden stick was hurled at her. She left the area immediately afterwards.

In a separate incident, PML-N workers manhandled a man who had touched Maryam during her visit to another constituency in Lahore.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.