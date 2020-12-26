Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop

Your browser does not support the video tag.

December is here and Pakistan is freezing!

Temperature across the country have fallen and Siberian winds are blowing. The area most affected by the cold is the north, especially Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Shyok Rover, a tributary of River Indus, in the Ghanche district started freezing after temperatures there dropped to -15 degrees.

Other parts of the region such as Skardu reported -21 degrees forcing residents to stay indoors.

According to the Meteorological Department, a record-breaking cold wave will enter the country from December 25 and is likely to stay throughout the week. The temperature in Karachi has been forecast in single digits during this time.