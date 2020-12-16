Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Video: Family robbed at gunpoint at Karachi’s Boat Basin

Three suspects scoped out the car first

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020

A family was robbed at gunpoint at Karachi's Boat Basin on Tuesday. They were in full view of other people in their cars at restaurants. 

Their car was parked on the main Boat Basin food street in front of a restaurant.

When the people sat in their car, three suspects came up to them and pointed a gun at the woman in the passenger's seat.

The suspects scoped out the car before mugging the people inside it.

Their faces are visible in the CCTV footage of the incident.

A case has been registered at the Clifton police station.
Karachi
 
