Video: Family robbed at gunpoint at Karachi’s Boat Basin

Three suspects scoped out the car first

Their car was parked on the main Boat Basin food street in front of a restaurant.

When the people sat in their car, three suspects came up to them and pointed a gun at the woman in the passenger's seat.

The suspects scoped out the car before mugging the people inside it.

Their faces are visible in the CCTV footage of the incident.

A case has been registered at the Clifton police station.