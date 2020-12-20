Video emerges of Lahore woman slapping cops

A video of a woman slapping a police officer in Lahore has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, on Saturday night, the woman and her friend left a coffee shop located in the Lahore Cantt. They were making their way into the car and leaving.

“The guard of the restaurant stopped the woman as she was consuming alcohol in public,” a police officer said. “Both of them got into an argument after which police in the neighbourhood stopped by to clear the commotion.”

The officer revealed that when one of the police officers told the woman to put away the alcohol, she got furious and starting shouting at him. A video of the incident showed the woman slapping him repeatedly.

The suspect and her friend then sat in their car and left the site. After the incident’s video surfaced on multiple social media platforms, CCPO Umar Sheikh took notice of the incident and has instructed an inquiry against her.

“I have appreciated the officers for not responding to the woman despite her attacks,” he said, adding that the woman will be arrested as soon as possible.

An FIR has been registered at the Defence Phase V police station. Further investigations are underway.