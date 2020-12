A policeman was robbed in the jurisdiction of his own police station in Shakar Garh, a CCTV video showed Wednesday.

Nadeem Akhtar, the policeman in Shakar Garh, said five robbers stopped him on Hajveri Chowk and took away Rs17,000, service card and mobile phone. The CCTV footage also showed the suspected robbers fleeing the scene.

An FIR against the unidentified men was registered at the City police station.