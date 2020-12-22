Unidentified men open fire at Karachi car showroom

Unidentified men opened fired at a car showroom at Karachi’s Super Highway, police said Tuesday.

The SSP said that there were no injuries. He said that a Chinese national was present in the showroom at the time.

The Chinese engineer was there for showroom inspection, DIG East Noman Siddiqui said. He and his driver are safe, the DIG added.

A CCTV video obtained by SAMAA TV shows a man on a motorcycle open fire while the one sitting upfront drives.