Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Unidentified men open fire at Karachi car showroom

A Chinese national was present in the showroom, police said

SAMAA | and - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Unidentified men opened fired at a car showroom at Karachi’s Super Highway, police said Tuesday.

The SSP said that there were no injuries. He said that a Chinese national was present in the showroom at the time.

The Chinese engineer was there for showroom inspection, DIG East Noman Siddiqui said. He and his driver are safe, the DIG added.

A CCTV video obtained by SAMAA TV shows a man on a motorcycle open fire while the one sitting upfront drives.

karachi crime Pakistan
 
