HOME > News

‘Unfelt characters’ active to defuse tensions between govt, opposition: Durrani

Says opposition lawmakers won't resign from the assemblies

Posted: Dec 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Muhammad Ali Durrani, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional), said Friday some “unfelt characters’ are working behind the scene to broker peace between the government and the opposition parties.

“Right now, politicians are looking in each other’s' eyes and they ready for a war,” said the PML-F leader in an interview with SAMAA TV. “Such environment cannot be fixed in a day.”

Durrani said it can also be fixed through an “unfelt” and “sincere” initiative.

The remarks from the PML-N leader come a day after he met PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore. According to Dawn newspaper, Durrani delivered an important message to the PML-N leader from his party leader Pir Sibghatullah Rashidi.

Durrani had asked Sharif to play his role in stopping the opposition lawmakers from resigning from the assemblies.

He warned Sharif that the opposition’s resignations from the assemblies could “wrap up” the democratic system.

"There is a need to initiate a grand dialogue among the national institutions and politicians, make the parliament functional,” Dawn quoted Durrani as saying after the meeting.

On Friday, Durrani told SAMAA TV he is sure that the opposition parties will not resign from the assemblies in January and the Senate elections will be held on their time. He added the opposition parties will also postpone their long march.

He didn’t, however, reveal the identities of “unfelt characters” and said they are not in politics but could be from the establishment or judiciary.

Nawaz rejects ‘grand national dialogue’

In a tweet, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said those who brought Imran Khan to power by 'stealing votes' are now suggesting a grand national dialogue.

"It's objective is to get the government and establishment an NRO from the PDM," he said, adding that the opposition’s struggle was aimed at resolving people’s issues and restoring sanctity of their votes.

“Becoming part of such a dialogue will be tantamount to stepping back from our sacred objective,” said Nawaz.
Tell us what you think:

