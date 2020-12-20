Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

UAE says visa restrictions on Pakistanis temporary

Restrictions placed due to COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
UAE says visa restrictions on Pakistanis temporary

Photo: AFP

The UAE has finally confirmed it has placed visa restrictions for Pakistanis but they are temporary due to the COVID-19.

Multiple reports had claimed the same since almost two months, and Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz confirmed on November 19 to SAMAA TV that visas were suspended for new applicants.

The UAE confirmed this in a statement by its foreign affairs ministry after a meeting of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Nahuyan “affirmed the UAE’s appreciation of the Pakistani community as more than 1.5 million of the Pakistani diaspora enjoy safety and stability in their second country the UAE, and praised their great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country”.

The statement said that “this reflects the interconnectivity of the peoples of the two friendly countries, stressing the temporary nature of the recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Many Pakistanis work in Gulf Cooperation Council member states and are a major source of remittances, according to Shibli Faraz.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan uae
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
uae visa, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.