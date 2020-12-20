UAE says visa restrictions on Pakistanis temporary

The UAE has finally confirmed it has placed visa restrictions for Pakistanis but they are temporary due to the COVID-19.

Multiple reports had claimed the same since almost two months, and Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz confirmed on November 19 to SAMAA TV that visas were suspended for new applicants.

The UAE confirmed this in a statement by its foreign affairs ministry after a meeting of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Nahuyan “affirmed the UAE’s appreciation of the Pakistani community as more than 1.5 million of the Pakistani diaspora enjoy safety and stability in their second country the UAE, and praised their great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country”.

The statement said that “this reflects the interconnectivity of the peoples of the two friendly countries, stressing the temporary nature of the recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Many Pakistanis work in Gulf Cooperation Council member states and are a major source of remittances, according to Shibli Faraz.