UAE royals in Pakistan for houbara bustard hunting

Eleven members of the UAE royal family arrived in Balochistan on Monday to hunt the rare Houbara bustards.

Balochistan government officials met the group at the airport, after which they was escorted to the Nok Kundi area by the police and FC.

The houbara bustard is a desert bird whose meat is prized among Arab sheikhs as an aphrodisiac.

Pakistan gives out permits for hunting the rare bird species every year. Sindh last month permitted Qatar Prince Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor al Thani to hunt in the Jati tehsil of Sujawal.

In January, Governor of Tabuk Prince Fahad bin Sultan Al-Saud came to Balochistan to hunt houbara bustards.