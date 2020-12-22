Two tigers and lions rescued from Multan house

They are currently in Punjab Wildlife Department's custody

The Punjab Wildlife Department rescued two tigers and two lions from a house in Multan Monday night.

A man named Rizwan Mughal had imported the animals and kept them in a cage at his house. He didn't hold the permit to import big cats.

The Bengal tigers and African lions have been estimated to cost Rs7 million, according to the wildlife department.

A wildlife officer said that they raided the house after people complained of hearing roaring noises from the house.

"The animals are currently in our custody and we will decide what to do with them," the officer added.

It is being reported that the wildlife department has decided to move the pair of Bengal tigers to Dera Ghazi Khan Wildlife Park and the lions to the Bahawalpur zoo.