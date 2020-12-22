Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two tigers and lions rescued from Multan house

They are currently in Punjab Wildlife Department's custody

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Punjab Wildlife Department rescued two tigers and two lions from a house in Multan Monday night.

A man named Rizwan Mughal had imported the animals and kept them in a cage at his house. He didn't hold the permit to import big cats.

The Bengal tigers and African lions have been estimated to cost Rs7 million, according to the wildlife department.

A wildlife officer said that they raided the house after people complained of hearing roaring noises from the house.

"The animals are currently in our custody and we will decide what to do with them," the officer added.

It is being reported that the wildlife department has decided to move the pair of Bengal tigers to Dera Ghazi Khan Wildlife Park and the lions to the Bahawalpur zoo.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
multan tigers and lions, animals rescued, animal rights
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
Senior journalist Tariq Mahmood dies in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.