Two suspected target killers arrested in Karachi’s Korangi

Two suspected target killers were arrested in Karachi’s Korangi on Tuesday night.

The Counter Terrorism Department has identified them as Kamran Haider and Waqar Hussain.

They have confessed to killing Jamia Binoria’s Sheikh Al-Hadeez Yousuf Ludhviani and Mufti Nizamuddin Shamazai. The CTD also says they were responsible for the 2001 attack on a Suzuki in SITE that resulted in the deaths of seven people.

They have also admitted to killing Wasif Aziz, an Islami Jamaat student coming back from a student union meeting, and the 2014 killing of two brothers in Khokhrapar.

Their group has ties to a neighbouring country, the CTD said.