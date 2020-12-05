Two students arrested for smuggling drugs in Karachi

Two students were arrested for smuggling over 200 kilogrammes of drugs in Karachi’s Ferozabad, the police said on Saturday.

The suspects, identified as Ammar and Asad, used to supply drugs to their classmates and other friends in the neighbourhood.

According to East SSP Sajid Saozai, the suspects bought their product from a rickshaw driver identified as Sarwar. “He used to get them drugs from Quetta.”

A motorcycle and a rickshaw have been seized by the police. A case has been registered and the suspects are being questioned.