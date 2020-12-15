Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two soldiers martyred in LoC firing by India

Naik Shahjahan and Sepoy Hameed were killed

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Two soldiers martyred in LoC firing by India

Photo: File - AFP

Two soldiers were martyred in a cross-fire in the Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control, the ISPR said Tuesday.

A press release said that Naik Shahjahan and Sepoy Hameed were killed when the Indian troops opened fire in a ceasefire violation.

Pakistan troops retaliated and a heavy loss of men and material on the Indian side was reported, the ISPR added.

Two soldiers were martyred five days back in an exchange of fire in the Khoi Rata sector. In the attack, 38-year-old Lance Naik Tariq and 31-year-old Sepoy Zaroof were martyred.

