Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred after Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

India violated the ceasefire agreement when it opened fire in the Khoi Rata sector. In the attack, 38-year-old Lance Naik Tariq and 31-year-old Sepoy Zaroof were martyred.

According to the ISPR, the military’s media wing, the Pakistani forces gave a befitting response and the Indians incurred heavy human and fiscal losses.

The Pakistan Army is on high alert along the working boundary due to the threat of an Indian false flag operation.