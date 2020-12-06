Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two Quetta siblings die in tractor accident

Eighteen-year-old Ahmed and his six-year-old sister died on the stop

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Quetta siblings die in tractor accident

Photo: File

Two young siblings died after a water tanker rammed into them near the Nawa Killi Road in Quetta.

Police said Sunday that the tanker was attached to a tractor, and lost control after it got disentangled. It killed eighteen-year-old Ahmed and his six-year-old sister, who were nearby, on the spot.

The bodies were moved to Civil Hospital, and were handed over to the family after police formalities.

Police have detained the tanker owner for investigation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Quetta road accidents pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan
Govt approaches Gavi to make coronavirus vaccine available in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.