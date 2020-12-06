Two Quetta siblings die in tractor accident

Two young siblings died after a water tanker rammed into them near the Nawa Killi Road in Quetta.

Police said Sunday that the tanker was attached to a tractor, and lost control after it got disentangled. It killed eighteen-year-old Ahmed and his six-year-old sister, who were nearby, on the spot.

The bodies were moved to Civil Hospital, and were handed over to the family after police formalities.

Police have detained the tanker owner for investigation.