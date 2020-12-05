Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Two policemen shot dead inside Swat mosque

Incident took place during funeral prayers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two policemen shot dead inside Swat mosque

Photo: File

Two policemen were killed and two men injured after a group of men opened fire inside a mosque in Swat’s Mingora, the police said on Friday.

The attack took place during the funeral prayers of deceased police officer Zahir Shah in Islampur.

According to SHO Rafiullah, during the funeral, four men entered the mosque and opened fire because of which police inspector Tahir Shah and his nephew constable Nisar passed away on spot.

Two other men, identified as Alim Shah and Sikander, were injured. The bodies and injured people were rushed to the Syed Sharif Hospital.

The police said the victims had been barred from the village a few days back over a conflict. “It was decided by a jirga that the men will never come back,” SHO Rafiullah said, adding that they were allowed that day to attend the funeral.

The suspects, Mujeebur Rehman, Fazal Majeed, Arshad and Gul Waris have been arrested. A case has been registered.

The bodies, on the other hand, have been sent back home after a post-mortem examination.

