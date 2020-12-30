Two Multan women thieves keeping police on their toes

A gang of two women, accused of stealing jewellery worth millions of rupees, have been keeping the police on their toes, always managing to escape from the crime scene.

According to the police, the women identify rich families and then work at their houses as domestic help. “After a few days they rob all the cash and jewellery from the house and flee,” a police officer said.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of their last robbery and have identified them. “Multiple FIRs have been registered against the suspects,” Investigation SP Amir Niazi said

The police have collected evidence and will arrest the robbers soon, he added.