Two men rape, murder six-year-old boy in Lahore

Two men raped and then murdered a six-year-old boy in Green Town’s Mariam Colony in Lahore, the police said on Monday.

The suspects lived in the child’s neighbourhood. “The men took the six-year-old to an empty flat by enticing him with sweets and then committed the crime there,” investigation in-charge Maqsood Ahmed said.

The perpetrators first raped the child, strangled him and then slit his throat with a sharp dagger-like weapon, he revealed. “The suspects misled the boy’s family by lying that the murder was an accident,” Ahmed added.

According to the victim’s father, one of his neighbours identified as Faraz came to him and said the child had been run over by a car.

“We need justice,” he said, adding that the perpetrators should be arrested as soon as possible.

A case has been registered and one of the suspects has been arrested. The police are on the look out for others.

“We have collected evidence from the crime scene and will make sure all those proven guilty are punished,” the police said.