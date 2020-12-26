Two killed, seven injured in Panjgur blast: police

At least two people have been killed in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, police said Saturday.

According to police, the blast occurred near a football club in Panjgur’s Essai area. Seven people were also injured in the attack.

They have been taken to the hospital. The Bomb Disposal Squad has been called to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Two badly damaged cars could be seen in a footage shared by Panjgur journalist Ibrar Ahmed on Twitter after the blast.