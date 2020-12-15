Two killed after jeep falls into ditch in Abbottabad

Two women were killed and 13 injured after a passenger jeep fell into a ditch in Abbottabad’s Karla on Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, 14 women and a driver were on board the jeep. They were going home after attending a funeral in Bandi Maira.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

According to Galiyat DSP, the bodies and injured people have been moved to the Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

An operation to rescue two women from underneath the vehicle is still under way.