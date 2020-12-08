Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Two killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Jhelum

The bus overturned after the trolley hit it

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Jhelum

Two people were killed and 14 injured after a bus collided with a truck on GT Road in Jhelum on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the bus had broken down after one of its tires punctured. “While the driver was changing the tire of the bus, the truck bumped into it.”

The bus overturned because of the impact of the collision. The bodies and injured have been moved to the District Headquarter Hospital.

A rescue official said that the accident took place because of smog.

Ever since winters arrived in the country, accidents because of smog have been recurring in Punjab.

Read: Thirteen killed after fire erupts in passenger bus near Sheikhupura

On November 30, 13 people, including women and children, were killed after a fire broke out in a passenger van following a collision with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura’s Narang Mandi

Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed said that the accident took place because of smog. “The bus collided with a Toyota Hiace van due to less visibility on the road.”

Last year, Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world when its AQI ranking shot to 328. Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere.

